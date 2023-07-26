WHITE BIRD — A 100th birthday celebration for “Granny” Kobie Pils is set for Saturday, July 29. 4 p.m., at the home of Todd and Heather Cullin, 3629 Old 95, White Bird.
The family will provide hamburgers, hot dogs, water and soft drinks; bring a side dish of choice, as well as chairs and beverages of choice. Everyone is invited.
