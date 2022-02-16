CRAIGMONT — John Hahn of Craigmont will celebrate his 82nd birthday on a special day. The Kamiah High School graduate will commemorate his more than eight decades on Feb. 22, 2022. That’s Twosday. Tuesday, the 22nd day of the second month in the year 2022.
“I thought that was something,” he laughed good-naturedly.
John was born in Kiowa, Colo., as was his sister, Bonnie Olive, who lives in Kamiah. Younger brother, Bruce, was born when John was 16 and now lives in Orofino.
As a young boy, John worked skidding logs with a 20 Caterpillar alongside his father, Joe Hahn. When John was 13, and his sister was 16, in 1953, friend Lowell Kurts invited his dad to come to Kamiah. The family traded the Caterpillar to pay for the long trip, and the two kids and their mom made their way from Colorado to Kamiah.
“Our friends had a red Chevy half-ton pickup and we packed it with all our belongings except a few boxes Mom [Grace Hahn], sent ahead on the train,” he said. “Bonnie and I rode all that way in the back of that truck atop an old cedar chest, and we came up the old White Bird Grade and then drove on into Kamiah.”
John’s dad came earlier and went to work for Fenn Ranger Station and spent time at Indian Hill Lookout. He retired from Twin Feathers Mill in Kamiah.
John started the eighth grade in Kamiah and spent his freshman through junior years working at Olive’s Auto Parts.
“I loved that job,” he smiled. John worked on Triple R Hereford Ranch in Mohler in summers between college, and the army. He graduated from Kamiah High School in 1958 and then entered the Army.
After his military stint, John attended Northwest Nazarene College (now university) and worked in heavy construction for a decade. He had the chance to be part of projects such as those at Little Goose Dam, John Day, and building roads in the Redwoods. He worked for Goodyear changing earthmover tires, the biggest of which was nine and one-half feet tall and weighed 5,000 pounds, housed on a 657 Cat scraper.
John felt the call to preach and attended Nazarene Bible College in Colorado while working as a concrete mixer driver through school. He graduated in 1971 and spent the next 20 years pastoring, his final church being Valley View Church of the Nazarene in Kamiah. He drove combine for Johnny and Lucy Loeber in Connell during many summers. He said during his pastorate, he always kept busy with extra jobs, especially enjoying anything to do with Caterpillars and construction.
“Working for the Lord doesn’t pay much, but the benefits are out of this world,” he laughed.
John started a mobile upholstery shop (his parents had owned a shop in days past in Kamiah). In 1993, he joined the Antique Caterpillar Owners Club and had made and sent antique Caterpillar seats worldwide. John’s son-in-law, Zane, eventually took over the business so he could retire.
John married his wife, Kathie 21 years ago, and together they have seven children and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
“God has been good to us and we give him all the glory,” he emphasized.
