GRANGEVILLE – It was warm and dusty, and just the right day for the 2020 Idaho County 4-H Horse Show.
The annual event was held Saturday, July 25, at the Border Days Arena, where 23 4-H club members participated in the show to complete their 4-H project. The judge for the show was Dondi Hilderbrand of Clarkston, Wash. Klae O’Brien of Moscow was the trail class judge.
4-H members competed in fitting and showing, Western, English, and bareback equitation, and hunter/jumper, as well as a pleasure trail course and western games. All competing 4-H’ers were awarded blue, red or white ribbons.
“I didn’t know you had that good of balance bareback,” a 4-H club member said to Lucas Wren, Rebel Riders 4-H Club, prior to the intermediate class bareback competition.
“Listen, if I can ride a bull, I can do this,” he told the girl, laughing.
Not less than 10 minutes later he proved his worth with a great save that kept him on his spunky horse.
“If there had been a bucking bronco ranch award, it would go to him!” judge Hilderbrand exclaimed, expressing her praise for his riding skills.
The day was filled with old-timers and new blood, those who knew the ropes and those just figuring out the process.
“I cannot believe we won!” Lilly Missman, Tahoe Hillbillies 4-H Cub, beamed after being awarded the champion in intermediate fitting and showing. The first thing she did was hug her horse.
She wasn’t the only participant surprised at the results of her efforts.
“Wow, I wasn’t expecting that,” Corlene Gibleau, Rough Riders 4-H Club, grinned after taking away a trophy in the junior bareback equitation division.
The Sarah George Memorial Scholarship is a $100 award (given upon graduation) to the overall fitting and showing grand champion. Mattie Lustig was the recipient this year.
Following is a list of grand champion and reserve champion awards:
·Fitting and showing: Junior champion-Evelyn Gehring; reserve-Gabe Severns; intermediate champion-Lilly Missman reserve-Elizabeth Severns; senior champion-Mattie Lustig; reserve-Gracelyn Missman; grand champion-Mattie Lustig; reserve-Gabe Severns.
·Bareback equitation: Junior champion-Corlene Gibleau; reserve-Gabe Severns; intermediate champion-Alaina Lustig; reserve-Lilly Missman.
·Western equitation: Junior champion-Alana Brandt; reserve- Corlene Gibleau; intermediate champion-Vivian Dahlsrud; reserve-Riata Rockwell; senior champion-Mattie Lustig.
·Overall Western equitation: Grand champion-Riata Rockwell; reserve-Corlene Gibleau.
·Ranch horse reining: Junior champion-Raydin Hayes; intermediate champion-Elizabeth Severns; reserve-Riata Rockwell; senior champion-Mattie Lustig; reserve-Gracelyn Missman.
·Hunt seat equitation: Intermediate champion-Vivian Dahlrude; reserve-Elizabeth Severns; senior champion-Mattie Lustig; reserve-Gracelyn Missman.
·Hunter/jumper: Senior champion-Mattie Lustig.
·Trail class: Junior champion-Raydin Hayes; reserve-Olivia Uhlenkott; intermediate champion-Riata Rockwell; reserve-Elizabeth Severns; senior champion-Mattie Lustig; reserve-Gracelyn Missman.
Western games division
·Flag race: Junior champion-Garrett Wren; reserve-Alanna Brandt; intermediate champion-Riata Rockwell; reserve-Lucas Wren; senior champion-Mattie Lustig.
·Keyhole race: Junior champion-Alanna Brandt; reserve-Gabe Severns; intermediate champion-Lilly Missman; reserve-Alaina Lustig; senior champion-Mattie Lustig.
·Figure 8 race: Junior champion-Garret Wren; reserve-Raydin Hayes; intermediate champion-Riata Rockwell; reserve-Lucas Wren; senior champion-Mattie Lustig; reserve-Gracelyn Missman.
·Pole race: Junior champion-Lucas Wren; reserve-Raydin Hayes; intermediate champion-Riata Rockwell; reserve-Lucas Wren; senior champion-Mattie Lustig.
·Barrels: Junior champion-Alanna Brandt; reserve-Corlene Gibleau; intermediate champion-Riata Rockwell; reserve-Elizabeth Severns; senior champion-Mattie Lustig; reserve-Gracelyn Missman.
Trophies were sponsored by the Idaho County Fair Board; Grangeville Border Days Committee; Praqirie Equipment Rental; A&D Ranch; Scott and Michelle Schaeffer; Linda Carr; Ferdinand Veterinary Clinic; Cottonwood Veterinary Services; and Housecall Vet, Dr. Kim Wolfrum.
