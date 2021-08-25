COTTONWOOD — The Idaho County 4-H/FFA Livestock Sale was held on Saturday, Aug. 21, at the Idaho County Fairgrounds in Cottonwood. Overall, the total sale was $410,497.30 with 199 animals sold.
Lamb grand champion was Raney Walters of Riggins; 132-pound sale weight, $9.50 pound price; purchased by Advanced Welding and Steel. Lamb reserve champion was Kailee Clifton of Winchester; 114-pound sale weight, $8 pound price; purchased by Avista Utilities.
Goat grand champion was Elizabeth Severns of Cottonwood; 78-pound sale weight, $20 pound price; purchased by Rogers Motors Dodge. Goat reserve champion was Ayla Ratcliff of Cottonwood; 87-pound sale weight, $19 pound price; purchased by Advanced Welding and Steel.
Swine grand champion was Sawyer Astle of Grangeville; 280-pound sale weight; $10 pound price; purchased by Christensen Orthodontics. Swine reserve champion was Cody Crea of Cottonwood; 274-pound sale weight; $5.50 pound price; purchased by AirBridge.
Steer grand champion was Rebecca Seubert of Cottonwood; 1,436-pound sale weight;$4 pound price; purchased by Chesky Woodworking. Steer reserve champion was Laney Forsmann of Greencreek; 1,395-pound sale weight; $4 pound price; purchased by Advanced Welding and Steel.
Sale results are as follows:
Lambs: A total 51 lambs were sold; $9.72 per pound average price; $1,229.16 per head average price; $62,687 gross.
Goats: A total nine goats were sold; $15.43 per pound average price; $1,277.22 per head average price; $11,495.00 gross.
Hogs: A total 107 hogs were sold; $8.10 per pound average price; $2,113.17 per head average price; $226,109.50 gross.
Steers: A total 32 steers were sold; $2.64 per pound average price; $3,443.93 per head average price; $110,205.80 gross.
Of the total animals sold, six hogs and one steer went to the local food banks.
