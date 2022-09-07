WHITE BIRD — White Bird Rodeo Queen tryouts are set for Saturday, Sept. 24. Young ladies who are 13-18 years old are eligible to try out. Leave a message for Kami Fogleman if interested in trying out: 208-983-8779

