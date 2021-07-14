KOOSKIA — Shoot the hoops at a 3-on-3 basketball tournament, set for Saturday, July 31, at Clearwater Valley High School at Kooskia. Preregistration (before July 20) is $70; and registration (after July 20 or day of tournament) is $80.

Proceeds go to the CV Boys’ Youth Basketball Program.

Seven divisions will be offered: Men's/Women's Open, High School Boys, High School Girls, Jr. High Boys, Jr. High Girls, 4-6th Grade Boys, and 4-6th Grade Girls. A maximum of four players per team, and players can only play on one team. This is an indoor event, so gym shoes are required.

The event is 20-minute games or first team to 20 points; and double elimination. Medals will be given for first-place teams. Divisions may be combined, if necessary, for two-game minimum.

Registration/check-in is 8-8:45 a.m., with games starting at 9 a.m.

For information, e-mail alanaandmike@hotmail.com.

