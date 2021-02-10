At the January meeting, Elijah Zieda, N7ELI, was re-elected president for the 2021-2022 term. Brian Davis, AB7ID, was re-elected treasurer. Nine took the technician examination just before the January meeting. Congratulations to the eight who passed! We will provide help on getting on the air at the February and upcoming meetings.
Anyone with an interest in personal radio communications is welcome at our meetings. The next meeting will be Feb. 9 at 6:30 p.m. at the KOA café, two miles east of Kamiah on U.S. Highway 12. For club info contact Elijah Zeida at 208-935-5624. For license test info contact David Brainerd at 208-926-7886. The club webpage is at 3riversarc.com.
— Dave, WB6DHW, 208-926-7886
