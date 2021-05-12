If you have an interest in amateur radio you are welcome at our monthly meetings. At the April meeting, Doug Ulmer, Idaho County Sheriff, talked to the club about the need for additional communications. Reggie Crow, club vice-president, will lead a committee to work with Sheriff Ulmer to determine how we can support the Sheriff department.
Our ARRL Field Day location was changed from the Kamiah City Park to the Fish Creek Pavilion south of Grangeville due to the city park being closed for renovations through June.
License testing prior to the May meeting has been cancelled. Next license testing will take place just prior to the June meeting. The May meeting will include plans for Field Day and a report on discussions with the sheriff’s department. The next meeting is 6:30 p.m. at the café in the Kamiah KOA on Tuesday May. 11, 2021.
The club repeater is on 146.62 MHz. For club info contact Elijah Zieda at 208-935-5624. For license test info contact David Brainerd at 208-926-7886. The club web page is at 3riversarc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.