The next meeting of the 3 Rivers Amateur Radio Club will be 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday. May 12, at the KOA Cafe on Highway 12, two miles east of Kamiah. License exams are conducted at 5:30pm by request. We will be maintaining social distancing.
Plans for the ARRL Field Day Exercise in June 27-28th will be discussed. Anyone with an interest in or wishing info about amateur radio is welcome.
We also have a weekly get together on the club repeater on non-meeting Tuesday evenings at 7:30 p.m.
For club info contact Eliza Zieda at 208-935-5624, For license test info contact David Brainerd at 208-926-7886. The club repeater transmits on 146.620 MHz. The club web page is at 3riversarc.com.
