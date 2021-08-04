Several club members were able to help the Kooskia Fun Run by using our radios to keep the race officials appraised of the locations of the runners. Repeater work parties were held on July 20 and the 27th. The antenna was raised from 10 feet to approximately 45 feet resulting in increased coverage.

The next club meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 10, at the café at the KOA, two miles east of Kamiah on U.S. Highway 12. License exams are conducted upon request at 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 10.

For club information call Elijah at 208-935-5624. For license test info contactDavid Brainerd at 208-926-7886. The club web page is at 3riversarc.com.

— Dave - WB6DHW, 208-926-7886

