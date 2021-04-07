If you have an interest in amateur radio you are welcome at our monthly meetings. The next meeting is 6:30 p.m. at the café in the Kamiah KOA on Tuesday, April. 13.
License testing will take place at 5:30 p.m. at the KOA. The club repeater is again operational on 146.62 MHz. For club info contact Elijah Zieda at 208-935-5624. For license test info contact David Brainerd at 208-926-7886. The club web page is at 3riversarc.com.
— Dave, WB6DHW,
208-926-7886
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.