In compliance with the Idaho Governor's stay-at-home directive, we have decided to cancel our April club meeting. An announcement is also on our Facebook.
All are invited to check-in to our weekly informal net on Tuesday nights at 7:30 p.m. on the club repeater. If you don't hear anyone, give your call and ask if others are listening.
For club info, contact Eliza Zieda at 207-935-5624.For license test info contact David Brainerd at 208-926-7886. The club repeater transmits on 146.620 MHz. The club web page is at 3riversarc.com.
Dave - WB6DHW, 208-926-7886
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.