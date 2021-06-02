If you have an interest in amateur radio you are welcome at our monthly meetings. The June meeting will include final plans for Field Day. We will set up two complete radio stations powered by 12V batteries, which are charged by solar panels, at the Fish Creek Pavilion south of Grangeville. We will set up antennas and radios on Saturday morning, June 26, and see how many other stations we can contact between 11 a.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. on Sunday. Stations from throughout North America, Alaska, Hawaii and Puerto Rico will be participating.

The next meeting is 6:30 p.m. at the café in the Kamiah KOA on Tuesday, June 8. License tests will be conducted at 5:30 p.m. at the Kamiah KOA.

The club repeater is on 146.62 MHz. For club info contact Elijah Zieda at 208-935-5624. For license test info contact David Brainerd at 208-926-7886. The club web page is at 3riversarc.com.

— Dave, WB6DHW, 208-926-7886

