If you have an interest in amateur radio you are welcome at our monthly meetings. The July meeting will feature photos and discussion of the Field Day results. We set up two complete radio stations powered by 12V batteries, which were charged by solar panels at the Fish Creek Pavilion south of Grangeville. We contacted 151 stations in 50 different ARRL sections, 33 states, and five Canadian provinces. Twenty-two people visited or operated Field Day.
The next meeting is 6:30 p.m. at the café in the Kamiah KOA on Tuesday July 13. If requested, license tests will be conducted at 5:30 p.m. at the Kamiah KOA.
The club repeater is on 146.62 MHz. For club info contact Elijah Zieda at 208-935-5624. For license test info contact David Brainerd at 208-926-7886. The club web page is at 3riversarc.com.
— Dave, WB6DHW
