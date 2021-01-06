We would like to thank Pizza Factory in Kamiah for hosting our Christmas celebration. Good pizza and fellowship were had by all.
January is election for club president and club treasurer. It is also time to pay yearly dues. The next meeting is 6:30 p.m. at the cafe in the Kamiah KOA on Tuesday, Jan. 12. License testing will take place at 5:30 p.m. at the KOA. For club info contact Elijah Zieda at 208-935-5624. For license test info contact David Brainerd at 208-926-7886. The club web page is at 3riversarc.com.
