The next club meeting will be at 6:30 p.m., on Tuesday March 14, in the cafe at the KOA, two miles east of Kamiah on U.S. Highway 12. Anyone with an interest in amateur radio is invited to attend. Upon request, license exams will take place at 5:30 p.m. on March. 14.
For club information call Reggy Crow at 208-935-5630. For license test info contact David Brainerd at 208-926-7886. The club web page is at 3riversarc.com.
