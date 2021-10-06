The next club meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 12, at the café at the KOA, two miles east of Kamiah on U.S. Highway 12. Anyone with an interest in amateur radio is invited to attend. License exams are conducted upon request at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 12.

For club information, call Elijah at 208-935-5624. For license test info, contact David Brainerd at 208-926-7886. The club web page is at 3riversarc.com.

— Dave - WB6DHW, 208-926-7886

