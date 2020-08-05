At the July meeting we discussed Field Day results and upcoming activities. We would like to congratulate Dan Majors for passing the technician class examination on July 31.
The August meeting was Tuesday, Aug. 11, at the KOA Cafe on U.S. Highway 12, two miles east of Kamiah.
For club info contact Eliza Zieda, 208-935-5624. For license test info contact David Brainerd, 208-926-7886. The club repeater transmits on 146.620 MHz. The club web page is at 3riversarc.com.
