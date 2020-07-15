Field Day was a success this year. Although less contacts were made than in past years, contacts were made with Alaska and Hawaii in the west and the East Coast from New Hampshire to Florida. Results and ways to improve next will be discussed at the July meeting.
We will have a repeater work party on Friday, July 17. The July meeting will be at 6:30 pm on Tuesday, July 14, at the KOA Cafe on U.S. Highway 12, two miles east of Kamiah.
For club info contact Eliza Zieda at 208-935-5624. For license test info contact David Brainerd at 208-926-7886. The club repeater transmits on 146.620 MHz. The club web page is at 3riversarc.com.
