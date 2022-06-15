The June meeting will include final plans for Field Day. We will set up two complete radio stations powered by 12V batteries, which are charged by solar panels, at the Fish Creek Pavilion south of Grangeville. We will set up antennas and radios on Saturday morning, June 25, and see how many other stations we can contact between 11 a.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m. on Sunday. Stations from throughout North America, Alaska, Hawaii and Puerto Rico will be participating.
The next club meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 14, in the café at the KOA, two miles east of Kamiah on U.S. Highway 12. Anyone with an interest in amateur radio is invited to attend. License exams will take place at 5:30 p.m. on June 14.
For club information, call Elijah at 208-935-5624. For license test info, contact David Brainerd at 208-926-7886. The club web page is at 3riversarc.com.
— Dave, WB6DHW, 208-926-7886
