The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office reported last week a 3-year-old child had been bitten by a rattlesnake. The incident was reported on Tuesday, Sept. 5, at approximately 2:52 p.m. near White House Bar on the Salmon River. Life Flight was dispatched and landed at approximately 3:37 p.m. and transported the child. No further information is available.
Most Popular
Articles
- Goal to ‘provide a nurturing environment for all students;' Melanie Martinez, new principal
- MVSD to hold $3.1 million levy
- Races on Grangeville, Riggins councils; 243, 244 school districts; contested elections Nov. 7
- Crime Briefs:
- Pineda interns with Threemile Canyon Farms
- Bull elk killed illegally, left to waste near Cottonwood
- LETTER: Thank you, emergency staff
- Grangeville City Council: Utility services OK’d to Idaho County projects; board appointment process clarified
- Riggins News: Cook sought for hunting lodge; new dog boarding business
- Bulldog of the Week: Mundt, Bulldogs face challenging schedule
Featured Advertiser
Bulletin
Latest News
- MVSD to hold $3.1 million levy
- Races on Grangeville, Riggins councils; 243, 244 school districts; contested elections Nov. 7
- Syringa passes FY24 budget
- Grangeville City Council: Utility services OK’d to Idaho County projects; board appointment process clarified
- Bulldog of the Week: Rasmussen races into the Top 20
- Volleyball results:
- Football results:
- Boys Soccer: Larsen’s goals lift Bulldogs over Orofino
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.