Reggy Crow, vice-president of the 3Rivers Amateur Radio Club and organizer of the fundraiser, announced the July 8 draw winners are:
1st Prize 20-gauge Tristar Shotgun – Marvin Brady, Grangeville; 2nd Prize 223 ammunition – Tommy Spoonemore, Orofino; 3rd Prize $100 cash – Timmy Orteg, Kamiah.
The Club thanks all who bought tickets and made donations. Reggy extends a special thanks to Dale & Jill’s Sporting Goods for assisting in the club’s endeavors.
The fundraiser helped raise money for the replacement of the club’s aging repeater and radio equipment. Ham radio operators help with radio support for parades, boat races, and provide emergency communications during disasters. The club’s repeater is off-grid (solar) and still works during electrical and cell phone failures.
