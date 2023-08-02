Club members were stationed at each corner of the Kooskia Days Fun Run to ensure the safety of all runners. Club members also aided the sheriff’s department during the Kooskia Days parade.
The next club meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 8, in the cafe at the KOA, two miles east of Kamiah on Highway 12. Anyone with an interest in amateur radio is invited to attend. We will discuss the final plans for Field Day.
