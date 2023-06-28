3Rivers Amateur Radio Club participated in the ARRL (American Radio Relay League) annual Field Day exercise. Two battery-powered amateur radio stations were set up with wire antennas at Kamiah City Park.
Between 11 a.m., June 24, and 11 a.m., June 25, stations were contacted in 38 states and two Canadian provinces from as far as Alaska and Hawaii in the west to the east coast from Vermont to Florida. Several emails were sent without local internet. The email was transmitted via radio to an internet gateway several miles away.
(0) comments
