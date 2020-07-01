GRANGEVILLE – A small 4-H Club is accomplishing mighty things.
Animals House 4-H Club spent time last Thursday, June 25, wedding and cleaning the areas around Grangeville City Hall and Grangeville Centennial Library, as well as the Grangeville City Pound. All this while practicing safe social distancing and extra hygienic practices in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We kind of adopted those areas last year, and it’s a good project for our community service portion of our 4-H requirement,” said Tammy Nail, organizational leader for Animal House.
The club currently includes five families and 14 members. Bunny leader is Melissa Klapprich and parent volunteers are Bernadette Edwards and Tiffany Jacobs.
Members are Ryan Cuthbert (president); Brooklyn Weddle; Demi Klapprich (vice-president); Elli Klapprich (treasurer); Julia Klapprich; Eliana Edwards (historian); Radek Edwards; Shayla Jacobs (sergeant-at-arms); Clair Jacobs; Dixon Jacobs; Ethan Nail; Katelynne Nail (secretary); and Kolby Nail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.