The annual Idaho County 4-H Penny Arcade and lunch at the Cottonwood Community Hall was well-attended by local 4-H clubs and members who hosted games and activities for local 4-H’ers. The Idaho/Lewis County Cattle Association donated the beef and their members barbecued for the event. The Idaho County Wheat Growers helped to offset the remainder of the lunch expenses.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments