The annual Idaho County 4-H Penny Arcade and lunch at the Cottonwood Community Hall was well-attended by local 4-H clubs and members who hosted games and activities for local 4-H’ers. The Idaho/Lewis County Cattle Association donated the beef and their members barbecued for the event. The Idaho County Wheat Growers helped to offset the remainder of the lunch expenses.
