The Salmon River Horse 4-H Club, with leader, Stephanie Brandt, participated in the Idaho County Horse Show Saturday, July 25, with several trophies and ribbons won by our 4-H’ers. Congratulations to all of you.
The Idaho County Fair, “Kickin’ Up Our Boots at the Idaho County Fair,” will be held Wednesday-Friday Aug. 19-22 at the Fairgrounds in Cottonwood. Get your 4-H and Open Class exhibits ready now to help make this Fair one to remember. Plan to attend the many activities and events taking place on the Fairgrounds all week. 4-Hers have been working all year on their projects and are ready to display their work, show their animals, and receive their hard-earned ribbons. The Idaho County Free Press sent out the Fair Booklets with the paper last week; there are copies available in Grangeville businesses. More details to come next week.
