COTTONWOOD — The annual Idaho County 4-H Spring Livestock Show was held Saturday, June 10, at the Idaho County Fairgrounds in Cottonwood.
The day began with weighing in livestock animals. More than 100 4-H members participated in the Livestock Judging Contest followed by fitting and showing and quality classes for beef steers, breeding beef, market goats and market lambs. Educational clinics were also held. The county demonstration contest was held throughout the afternoon. Top demonstration awards will be given at the Idaho County Fair.
Lamb fitting & showing – Junior Grand Champion: Kenzie Coppernoll, Junior Reserve Champion: Branch Bennett; Int. Grand Champion: Aubree Geis, Int. Reserve Champion: Catherine Seubert; Senior Grand Champion: Natalie Goeckner, Senior Reserve Champion: Halee Rowland; Over-All Grand Champion: Natalie Goeckner, Over-All Reserve Champion: Aubree Geis.
Lamb quality – Grand Champion: Brody Raymond, Reserve Champion: Gloria Terhaar.
Goat fitting & showing – Over-All Grand Champion: Kane McIntire, Over-All Reserve Champion: Clara Koehn.
Market goat quality – Grand Champion: Kane McIntire, Reserve Champion: Maddison Ross.
Beef fitting & showing – Junior Grand Champion: Declan Schwartz, Junior Reserve Champion: Mackenzie Holman; Int. Grand Champion: Kylee Riggers, Int. Reserve Champion: Kennedy Wilson; Senior Grand Champion: Owen McIntire, Senior Reserve Champion: Rebecca Seubert; Over-All Grand Champion: Owen McIntire, Over-All Reserve Champion: Rebecca Seubert.
Dairy beef fitting & showing – Grand Champion: Lydia Claffey, Reserve Champion: William Claffey.
Bucket calf fitting & showing – Grand Champion: Shantell Ball, Reserve Champion: Kylee Riggers.
Market beef quality – Grand Champion: Zita Schmidt, Reserve Champion: Rachel Sonnen.
Breeding beef quality – Grand Champion: Miranda Klapprich, Reserve Champion: Mackenzie Holman.
Dairy beef quality – Grand Champion: Lydia Claffey, Reserve Champion: Shantell Ball.
Livestock Judging Contest – Top Beef Judge: Mesa Graning, Top Sheep Judge: Kane McIntire, Top Over-All Judge: Mesa Graning.
