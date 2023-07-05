COTTONWOOD — The annual Idaho County 4-H Spring Livestock Show was held Saturday, June 10, at the Idaho County Fairgrounds in Cottonwood.

The day began with weighing in livestock animals. More than 100 4-H members participated in the Livestock Judging Contest followed by fitting and showing and quality classes for beef steers, breeding beef, market goats and market lambs. Educational clinics were also held. The county demonstration contest was held throughout the afternoon. Top demonstration awards will be given at the Idaho County Fair.

