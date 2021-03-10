COTTONWOOD — Prairie Posse Horse 4-H Club (formerly Rebel Riders) will sponsor a horse tack swap and sale to support the 2021 Idaho County 4-H Horse Program. The money raised from this event will go toward supplies, concessions and awards for the various upcoming 4-H clinics and shows.
This event is set for Saturday, March 13, at 10 a.m. at the Cottonwood Community Hall.
Those who would like to reserve a table for $10 can contact Bobbi Chambers, at 208-816-8682, or Summer Duman, at 208-305-1740.
