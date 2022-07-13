ELK CITY — One of the many lookout towers in Idaho is Elk Summit, located about 18 miles from Elk City. At just around 6,000 ft., this summit and tower has an amazing view of Elk City and surrounding forests.
Elk Summit has been used by the Forest Service since 1911, but it wasn’t until 1934 that the actual tower was built. It has a metal frame and wood steps. The tower is about seven flights high, making it one of the larger towers in the area. Overall, there are 21 lookout towers on the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests.
The tower is not in use by the Forest Service , nor is it currently accessible to the public. Recreationists can visit this tower on Newsome Creek Road on the way to Elk City; take this to the Elk Summit Road and proceed to the unmarked fork and turn left, and from there the tower is approximately eight miles.
