GRANGEVILLE — What started as a grandparents’ Christmas gift to their granddaughter in 1999 has become a beloved tradition for two Grangeville sisters.
“I got my first bear in 1999, before I even turned 1,” Katrina Frei said. This year, she will receive her 24th 18-inch bear from grandparents Richard and Dorothy Nuxoll of Greencreek.
When younger sister, Abbie, came along, the tradition continued. Abbie will receive her 17th bear this year.
The daughters of Steve and Kristie Frei said they love the tradition of being gifted their large, date-stamped stuffed animals.
“It’s always fun to see what we’re going to get,” Abbie said.
“It’s always a surprise,” added Katrina.
Throughout the years, have the sisters ever fought over their treasures?
“Yes,” they laughed, looking at each other.
“Especially the boy bears because there aren’t as many of them,” Katrina smiled.
“And I started getting brown bears instead of white ones, and there are fewer of them, too,” Abbie added.
The bears have become a Christmas staple in the Frei home, and in different years find them in various places: stacked on a couch, lining the living room walls, or arranged underneath the Christmas tree.
“Dad said we can hang them from the ceiling this year, but I don’t know about that,” Katrina laughed.
A couple of the bears have been over-loved by the family’s zealous dogs; however, those distinctions add a little more character and charm to the bunch.
Katrina, a 2017 graduate of Grangeville High School, has now graduated from college and is studying for her CPA exams.
“They are in four parts, so that’s taking a lot of my time right now,” she said. She also substitute teaches.
She spends her time between Grangeville and Oklahoma, where her boyfriend, Chase, plays baseball. In her spare time, she likes to be with her family and craft, including using her new embroidery machine, as well as making jewelry.
Abbie is a junior at GHS where she plays volleyball, basketball and softball. She is currently the Idaho County Fair Queen, as well.
Both girls look forward to Christmas with their parents and four brothers, as well as their large extended families.
The sisters said they love their bear tradition so much, each hopes to one day pass it on to their own children.
“I’m definitely doing it,” Katrina looked at Abbie.
“Me, too,” Abbie smiled, slipping a hug to a random bear.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.