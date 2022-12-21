Katrina and Abbie Frei with teddy bears photo

(L-R) Sisters Katrina and Abbie Frei pose with their collection of stuffed bears, given to them by their grandparents, Richard and Dorothy Nuxoll.

 Free Press / Lorie Palmer

GRANGEVILLE — What started as a grandparents’ Christmas gift to their granddaughter in 1999 has become a beloved tradition for two Grangeville sisters.

“I got my first bear in 1999, before I even turned 1,” Katrina Frei said. This year, she will receive her 24th 18-inch bear from grandparents Richard and Dorothy Nuxoll of Greencreek.

Stuffed bear photo

The bears each have a date embroidered on their foot.
