GRANGEVILLE – While making strawberry ham recently, I got lost in thought, remembering my mom standing over a huge kettle at the kitchen stove, stirring away as steam and the aroma of freshly-picked berries arose.
Our Custer, Wash., home included a large garden, and we canned and froze as much as possible.
As my dad was in the Air Force and mom stayed at home raising my two older brothers and me, she learned to be frugal and resourceful (and part of this came from being born during the Great Depression).
Our family garden always had green beans, tomatoes, rhubarb, peas, born, asparagus, potatoes, onions, cucumbers, squash, carrots and lettuce. Around our seven-acre property, we picked blackberries, apples, plums and Washington’s red huckleberries for pie fillings and jam.
In the summertime, my dad drove a raspberry picker during harvest on the nightshift. Our friends from church owned a berry farm, and dad drove the picker while my brothers (and other teens from church) sat on the back, moving flats and removing debris as the picker raked the berries from the bushes. One of the benefits of dad working for Chiltons was us being able to pick strawberries and raspberries at the end of each growing season for free. (I would later pick strawberries for both the canary and fresh market, and got to work in the canary, but that’s another story).
The best things about strawberry jam making day was the leftover my mom would pour into a white Corelle bowl. Not enough for a whole jar, but too much to discard. It would have the foamy coating on top – the “impurities” you’re told to skim off – and the jam would settle underneath. Along with dinner that night, we’d spread the sugary-tart goodness on fresh, white Wonder Bread with butter. It was amazing.
And that reminded me of those red, white, blue and yellow Wonder Bread bags. Not only did my mom reuse those bags to store just about everything in the kitchen in, we would also wear those bags on our feet, outside our socks and inside out boots, in the wintertime. They provided waterproofing and insulation, keeping our feet warmer.
My mom taught me domestic, kitchen tips without ever teaching me, if that makes sense. It was her action I watched and learned from. Her zucchini relish and sweet lime pickles were the best. Her fried chicken, dipped in flour and seasoned with Lawry’s? To die for. (Does anyone even make chicken with skin on it anymore?) Mom made homemade caramel and chocolate fudge. Every year we would pick up nuts at the Red’s Farm and crack them for our candies. Mom also made hard root beer candy that we would crack with a knife handle. She baked extra large batches of homemade brownies and cut and wrap them individually in wax paper she saved from cereal boxes. She would freeze them this way for our lunches.
I was literally a sophomore in college before I knew that everyday people – not just rich people – got their spaghetti sauce in a jar from the grocery store. My mom would always simmer hers with fresh onions, garlic and celery. I used to think we had spaghetti and goulash so often because they were Mom’s favorites – in reality, she was stretching the hamburger and providing inexpensive meals.
We bought our milk from the dairy farm next door for $1 a gallon. When my brothers weren’t around to make the trip down the hill, over the bridge, and up the hill, my mom carried the glass milk jar with the metal lid to and from the farm.
I often feel guilty for being wasteful and think of my mom as I throw away a dried-up hunk of cheese, a soon-to-be spoiled apple or when I peel an onion too deep because I’m too lazy to carefully removed only the outermost layer of skin. I try to be a good steward of all the abundance and resources I have, but I know I sometimes fail.
Reminiscing about the way things were isn’t a waste of time. A trip down memory lane can be good for the soul. And the palette.
