If you’ve lived in the region for any length of time, you know there are a lot of good cooks around the area. From church potlucks to organization bake sales and dessert auctions to parties, area cooks and bakers have been sharing their creations for years. Here’s a little glimpse into an Idaho County cookbook that features a variety of pioneer and old family recipes and favorite family dishes.
• What it is: Keepsake Recipes: A Collection by Idaho County Historical Society, 128 pages, published in 2004 (PHOTO of cookbook cover)
• Who it’s dedicated to: Carmelita Spencer — Spencer volunteered to support just about every organization in Grangeville during her lifetime. Her efforts extended to the hospital auxiliary, Syringa Hospital board of directors, Grangeville Centennial Library, the Republican party, Bicentennial Historical Museum, the Idaho County Historical Society and many more. She grew up in Onaway, graduated from Potlatch High School and the University of Idaho. She taught home economics, math and general science in Grangeville. She married area cattle rancher and businessman John Spencer, and together they raised their three children in the area.
• Who helped compile it: The cookbook committee included Thelma Landes, Rachel Cox, Nancy Connolley, Nancy Gorney, Annelle Urbahn and Carolyn Isenhart.
• What’s inside: Some of the book’s most interesting sounding recipes: Tish Bedard of Clearwater with Elderberry Blossom Wine; Annelle Urbahn’s Copper Penny Salad; Carm Spencer’s Molded Corned Beef Salad; Jeannie Fitch’s Grandma Marge’s Creamed Onions; Pam Swanstrom’s Baked Tuna Muffins; Eleanora Webb’s Veal Birds Casserole; Marianne Kutner’s Spicy Pineapple Zucchini Bread; Fran Soltman’s Grandma Marshall’s Prune Cake; Mildred Asker’s Grandmother Keith’s Sour Sauce; and Carol Sue Hauntz’s Lebkuchen (a German cookie).
• Old family recipe: This recipe for Rupe Family Fruit Cake by Grangeville’s Eldene Wasem is one of many old-time pioneer recipes passed from generation to generation (see recipe photo).
