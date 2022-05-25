Grangeville Elementary Middle School second grade teachers recently took their students on outdoor field trip excursions, including to the Grangeville Visitors Center-Tolo Lake Mammoth Replica and Tolo Lake.

“We would like to extend our sincere gratitude to the Connie Saylor Johnson Wilderness Education Grant and The Grangeville Community Foundation for supporting the 2nd grade outdoor field trips,”

GEMS teachers said. “We are also thankful for our partnership with the Chamber of Commerce, the Bureau of Land Management, and Robbin Johnston.”

