Grangeville Elementary Middle School second grade teachers recently took their students on outdoor field trip excursions, including to the Grangeville Visitors Center-Tolo Lake Mammoth Replica and Tolo Lake.
“We would like to extend our sincere gratitude to the Connie Saylor Johnson Wilderness Education Grant and The Grangeville Community Foundation for supporting the 2nd grade outdoor field trips,”
GEMS teachers said. “We are also thankful for our partnership with the Chamber of Commerce, the Bureau of Land Management, and Robbin Johnston.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.