GRANGEVILLE — Cornerstone Christian Learning Center will hold its fundraiser, “A Night Out on the Prairie,” Saturday, April 22, starting at 6 p.m., at Grangeville Elementary Middle School. Silent and live auctions will be held and a tri-tip dinner will be served.
Cost is $30 per person with kids 5-12 $5. Purchase tickets at Cornerstone (located at the Grangeville Church of the Nazarene, 515 W. N. 2nd Street), Lindsley’s Home Furnishings and Lucky Star Auto Sales, all in Grangeville.
