GRANGEVILLE — Cornerstone Christian Learning Center will hold its fundraiser, “A Night Out on the Prairie,” Saturday, April 22, starting at 6 p.m., at Grangeville Elementary Middle School. Silent and live auctions will be held and a tri-tip dinner will be served.

Cost is $30 per person with kids 5-12 $5. Purchase tickets at Cornerstone (located at the Grangeville Church of the Nazarene, 515 W. N. 2nd Street), Lindsley’s Home Furnishings and Lucky Star Auto Sales, all in Grangeville.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments