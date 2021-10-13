I expected adventure. I found it. I expected grand scenery. I wasn’t disappointed. The break from routine was welcome – but there was so much more than just vacation thrill. There were people, there was joy, there were tears. There were windows opened to new worlds of experience and thought and perspective.
I’m a writer and lover of beauty from the Midwest and had the chance to visit relatives near Kooskia in July. This is a glimpse of the land and life of northern Idaho through my eyes.
The rolling hills, though under man’s domain, told of things beyond man – a sense of majesty, wild beauty and untamed power. I expected more green, but even the summer shades were rich and varied and vivid; verde and marrón mixed and harmonized and contrasted with the arch of azure above. Smoke hazed the far horizon, crowning hilltops and nestling in valleys. The dawn and dusk of day were marked by a red sun. Late afternoon took on evening glow on the smokiest days.
Wildlife abounded. I was told of the plentiful deer, but still their friendliness and bold interest surprised me. Spotted fawns frequented the lawn, one venturing within 10 feet of the porch where we sat, admiring. Little friends, deep eyes full of mystery and wonder, attentive ears flickering, all the innocence of babes of their kind. Happy, funny fellows were the quail, with their civilized yet comical speed-walk. The flitting swallows, the friendly cat up the hill (not wild, but life nonetheless). And eagles – I don’t even know how many. Eagles make my heart soar. Osprey, too, striking in their brown and white apparel.
Back to the land. I knew I’d want to climb the hills – it’s part of who I am, like Maria in The Sound of Music. There’s a hill across from the house, tall and looking like a door to the wild. The hill belongs to Wayne, owner of the Kooskia Feed Store, so we stopped and asked if I might climb said hill. He kindly gave permission, but warned that a bear was lately seen on the land. Now, I like wildlife, but getting up close and personal with a bear didn’t seem like the wisest idea. Instead, I had the chance to be content, to enjoy just looking at the hill.
The next day, my wish to wander was fulfilled in an unexpected way, as the local firefighters asked for standby volunteers at the TooKush2 fire. We walked a dusty trail, through the hills I so admire. We smothered a few flames. We saw community stand together. We saw commonality against a foe.
Now, I’m from Michigan; the Great Lakes are our pride. There’s just something about water. And though it’s vastly different from my freshwater seas, northern Idaho has its own watery attraction. The Clearwater River is a sparkling ribbon through the land, a highlight on its own. It’s an inland shoreline of sorts, enhancing the splendid scenes, offering refreshment from the heat of summer, and serving as a handy source for the firefighters. Their creativity in utilizing resources was impressive; we saw it when a helicopter hovered over the river, drawing up the water with a hose. We waded in the cool, glittering edges, immersed in the glory of the surroundings.
On the personal level, I was surprised by the richness of conversations; I treasured the concentrated time with family – sister, aunt and uncle. Interacting with the friendly, western American folks of the local towns gave me a taste for the way they value community, their freedoms, kindness and caring.
I saw the world from an airliner; plains and fields, mountains and towns, and points on the landscape that are people’s homes and dreams. I felt the spectrum of emotion – joy and sorrow, exhaustion and excitement. Expectations fell to the ground, and grew into new and better reality. Through hills and valleys, grace prevailed.
Life is strange — it’s not what we would think. But it’s beautiful. And living is a marvelous gift.
•
A resident of Lapeer, Mich., Rebekah J. Bryson wrote this reflection on her trip to Idaho County in July to visit her aunt and uncle, who live near Kooskia.
