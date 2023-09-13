Several Alcoholics Anonymous and Al-Anon meetings are available locally, including the following:
RIGGINS — Alcoholics Anonymous meets in Riggins on Mondays at 6 p.m. (MST) at the Assembly of God Church, S. Main St.
GRANGEVILLE — Al-Anon meets weekly on Wednesdays, from noon-1 p.m., at the Grangeville United Methodist Church, 404 West Main Street. There are no dues for membership, and there is no cost for participation. A free light lunch will be provided for participants.
Al-Anon is not affiliated with any religious sect, denomination or political group. Al-Anon has but one purpose, and that is to help the families of those dealing with addictions of any kind.
For information, contact Rev. Luann Howard at 208-983-0310 or 208-553-0395.
GRANGEVILLE — The Grangeville Alcoholics Anonymous meets every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday evenings at 7:30 p.m., Tuesdays at 4 p.m., Thursdays at 4 p.m., and Saturdays at 9 a.m., at the Holy Trinity Episcopal Church at 311 South Hall at E.S. 2nd Street, Grangeville.
WHITE BIRD — White Bird, at the library on Main Street, a women’s only AA group meets Wednesdays at 4 p.m. The district AA Hotline is 509-758-2821.
