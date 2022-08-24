Al-Anon group to meet Wednesdays in Grangeville
GRANGEVILLE — Al-Anon meets weekly on Wednesdays, from noon-1 p.m., at the Grangeville United Methodist Church, 404 West Main Street. There are no dues for membership, and there is no cost for participation. A free light lunch will be provided for participants.
Al-Anon is not affiliated with any religious sect, denomination or political group. Al-Anon has but one purpose, and that is to help the families of those dealing with addictions of any kind.
For information, contact Rev. Luann Howard at 208-983-0310 or 208-553-0395.
The Grangeville Alcoholics Anonymous meets every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday evenings at 7:30 p.m., Tuesdays at 4 p.m., Thursdays at 4 p.m., and Saturdays at 9 a.m., at the Holy Trinity Episcopal Church at 311 South Hall at E.S. 2nd Street, Grangeville.
In White Bird, at the library on Main Street, a women’s only group meets Wednesdays at 4 p.m.
The district AA Hotline is 509-758-2821.
Riggins meetings on Mondays
RIGGINS - Alcoholics Anonymous meets in Riggins on Mondays at 6 p.m. (MST) at the Assembly of God Church, S. Main Street.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.