Al-Anon group to meet Wednesdays in Grangeville

GRANGEVILLE — Al-Anon meets weekly on Wednesdays, from noon-1 p.m., at the Grangeville United Methodist Church, 404 West Main Street. There are no dues for membership, and there is no cost for participation. A free light lunch will be provided for participants.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments