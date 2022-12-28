The Grangeville Alcoholics Anonymous meets every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday evenings at 7:30 p.m., Tuesdays at 4 p.m., Thursdays at 4 p.m., and Saturdays at 9 a.m., at the Holy Trinity Episcopal Church at 311 South Hall at E.S. 2nd Street, Grangeville. In White Bird, at the library on Main Street, a women’s only group meets Wednesdays at 4 p.m.
The district AA Hotline is 509-758-2821.
