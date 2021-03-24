To honor veterans, military and their families, AARP Idaho is now offering free, new career tools that are especially designed for older veterans and military personnel. The Gem State is home to some 122,000 vets, according to the latest data from the National Center for Veterans Analysis and Statistics, part of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. “Today, because of the coronavirus pandemic, too many veterans, military personnel and their families face economic challenges and uncertainty,” said Lupe Wissel, AARP Idaho state director. “The majority of vets in our state are age 50 or over, and AARP Idaho is committed to offering programs to support them as they learn new skills and seek employment in this challenging environment. By helping America’s heroes navigate their careers at every stage, we are serving them as they served our country.”
• AARP career resources tools are designed so that veterans, military personnel and their families can focus on their skills and experience as opposed to their age. AARP’s career resources include:
• AARP Job Board: Offers customized search filters for the veteran community via its ‘veterans wanted’ search filter. This feature serves up employers who are actively searching for veterans. Some employers even use a ‘Veterans Wanted’ badge on their job postings to show their commitment to hiring veterans.
• AARP Resume AdvisorSM: Helps translate military experience for the civilian work force with a free resume review. Veterans can receive objective feedback on how their resume communicates their skills and expertise and personalized recommendations to make it stand out. To learn more, go online at www.aarp.org/veterans.
