The first annual OC Abbott Memorial Golf tournament fund-raiser for American Legion Post #152 is scheduled Sept. 18 at Grangeville Country Club, with major prizes provided by Hammer Down River Excursions and Killgore Adventures. Green fee is $100 per golfer, including 18 holes of golf, lunch, hats and balls. Register in advance through Walt Lindsey, 208-404-8571, or Maggie Abbott, 208-507-1777. Same-day registration is at 7:30 a.m., with shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. The format is four-person captain’s choice best ball.
