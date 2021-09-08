The first annual OC Abbott Memorial Golf tournament fund-raiser for American Legion Post #152 is scheduled Sept. 18 at Grangeville Country Club, with major prizes provided by Hammer Down River Excursions and Killgore Adventures. Green fee is $100 per golfer, including 18 holes of golf, lunch, hats and balls. Register in advance through Walt Lindsey, 208-404-8571, or Maggie Abbott, 208-507-1777. Same-day registration is at 7:30 a.m., with shotgun start at 8:30 a.m. The format is four-person captain’s choice best ball.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments