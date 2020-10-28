OROGRANDE — Residents of the small, remote community of Orogrande have had their fair share of close calls with wildfires, with evacuations ordered during the 2007 Rattlesnake and the 2012 McGuire fires that threatened the settlement. Community members have encouraged the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest to create a buffer around Orogrande for years. The Forest Service along with Idaho Department of Lands and Idaho County also worked with property owners to reduce fire risk on private lands.
The completion of the Orogrande Community Protection project during the past four years has made residents feel “that they’re pretty much safe” according to Jim Madden, who has had property there for 55 years. He thought that the Forest Service “treated us well and listened to us.”
The project completed in multiple phases during the past four years included a mix of prescribed fires, shaded fuel breaks, irregular shelterwood cuts and precommercial thinning on approximately 3,400 acres adjacent to the town. It was designed to reduce the existing fuel continuity in proximity to the Orogrande community, private lands, and along the Forest Road 233 (Crooked River Road), reduce the risk of high intensity fire and improve forest health, vigor, and resilience. This was according to the Decision Notice and Finding of No Significant Impact for the Orogrande Community Protection project, Feb. 2, 2016: https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=28021
Jim Madden who has had property here for 55 years recalls in 2007 “it was pretty nip and tuck” when fire burned near town.
“It used to be that every time there was a lightning strike, we were worried,” Madden said. Now he feels “that they’re pretty much safe.” He thought that the Forest Service “treated us well and listened to us.”
“It is really nice to get out. We don’t have to worry about fire coming to the road” said John Bagley, referring to the extensive thinning along the Crooked River Road that provides access to the community. He and his wife, Cyndi, retired to Orogrande in 2013 and live there year around.
“Everyone in town is happy with it,” said Cyndi.
Bob Wightman recalls that “above Jim Madden’s was like a jungle before, it really opened it up.” (referring to an area southwest of town). Wightman and his wife, Corene, have owned a cabin in Orogrande there since 1972 and have enjoyed camping in the Gospel Hump area since the 1950’s.
“We have a sprinkler system on the roof of our cabin,” Corene shared. We’re ready if anything happens.” In all the years in their cabin, Bob said, “We always got along good with the Forest Service. We really appreciate fire crews when they’re here.”
“It absolutely feels safer with the work being done. They did a heck of a job opening up all that dead stuff along the road!” said Bennie York, who stays with his wife, Mary Ann, on Robin Hunt’s land at old Orogrande during the warmer half of the year. Mary Ann said, “I enjoyed watching so many different fire crews working in the area.”
Bennie York refers to the project as “the best thing he’s seen happening with the public and the Forest Service in a long time.”
