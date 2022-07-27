Reporter’s note: It’s always fun to be a part of the story or extended story, as the case may be, once an article has run in the newspaper. In December 2021, I had the opportunity to interview Grangeville resident Kathy Ackerman about a nearly 50-year friendship she has had with pen pal London Cutler Litchfield. As if the story weren’t enough, imagine my excitement when The Kelly Clarkson Show got a hold of me and said they were interested in the story, asking if I could put them in touch with Kathy. It took a little time, but that story came full circle. Here’s, as Paul Harvey said, the rest of the story. — lp

GRANGEVILLE — What started as a fun feature story in the local newspaper turned much larger for Kathy Ackerman and London Litchfield.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments