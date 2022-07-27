Reporter’s note: It’s always fun to be a part of the story or extended story, as the case may be, once an article has run in the newspaper. In December 2021, I had the opportunity to interview Grangeville resident Kathy Ackerman about a nearly 50-year friendship she has had with pen pal London Cutler Litchfield. As if the story weren’t enough, imagine my excitement when The Kelly Clarkson Show got a hold of me and said they were interested in the story, asking if I could put them in touch with Kathy. It took a little time, but that story came full circle. Here’s, as Paul Harvey said, the rest of the story. — lp
GRANGEVILLE — What started as a fun feature story in the local newspaper turned much larger for Kathy Ackerman and London Litchfield.
A story ran in the Idaho County Free Press in December 2021 that featured the pen pal relationship between the two that had started as a fourth-grade class assignment. The duo had continued writing for 47 years, even visiting one another several times throughout those years. (See link to original story in sidebar).
“When a woman reached out from the Kelly Clarkson Show saying Kelly loved the story and was interested, we talked for about 45 minutes,” Ackerman said.
Following that, both Kathy and London were asked to submit a two-minute video to the show that included the summarized story.
Through some e-mails and phone calls, the two learned they would be scheduled for a remote appearance in the spring of this year.
“I was kind of disappointed that it was going to be remote instead of being on location at the show,” Ackerman admitted. Still, she made arrangements for the video for March 8.
“That was an election day,” she explained, saying that as Idaho County clerk that’s obviously a busy time for her. “However, we were able to narrow down the window for the video, so it was going to work out.”
Late Sunday afternoon March 6, Ackerman received a call from a number she did not know and didn’t answer it. Soon after, she received a text from the Kelly show: plan change. Could she and London make the trip to LA for a live taping of the show?
“It was a whirlwind. It was such a busy time, but my staff would have been so upset had I not done this,” she said. She said London was actually visiting Salt Lake City from Florida and was able to make the arrangements fairly easily.
Ackerman hurriedly packed and made the trip to Lewiston — following a COVID test — where the show flew her to LA-X.
“I think I literally had the last seat — the plane was so full,” she laughed. At the airport, someone from the show picked her up and brought her to the Hilton across from Universal Studios. London got in a few hours later. Another COVID test and lots of walking and visiting later, the friends were given a script for the show.
“It was strange — like it was our story, but we weren’t really getting to tell it, she said. “But we came to the conclusion, ‘we’re here, we may as well make the best of it.’”
One more COVID test and they were cleared for the show.
“It was the staff’s first full day back since the pandemic and the first time the audience didn’t have to wear masks, so there was a lot of excitement all around,” said Ackerman.
After going through the makeup chair and spending time in their green room, they were escorted into the front row of the show’s audience.
“A man with the show had been working the audience into a frenzy and said, ‘remember, this is television — everything’s fake!’” she recalled. “And that’s what I kept remembering.”
The show had the theme of “best friends” and the segment the duo taped was about 12 minutes but was later cut to about two minutes, part of which was celebrity chat.
“We were about 10 yards away from the celebrity couch and we didn’t know any of the celebrities,” laughed Ackerman. “We didn’t really have any interaction with Kelly other than when she walked out a ways and asked us about our friendship.”
The women thought they would be lucky to receive a Kelly Clarkson mug and maybe a gift basket; however, “Kelly was much more generous than that,” Kathy said.
The end-of-show surprise was a $5,000 gift for an “ultimate reunion” for the longtime pen pals.
London and her husband, who are members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, were getting ready to move to Africa to be mission presidents within their church for three years. Ackerman said her husband, Bob, isn’t a huge fan of traveling, but London said perhaps Ackerman could come to Africa with her son, Gabe, after he graduates in 2023.
“That would be amazing, so we will see what works out,” she said. As of press time, they had not received any prize money.
Ackerman ended up being on a work-related conference trip in Burley when the show aired June 8. After some finagling with hardware, she watched the show in a hotel bar with about 15 other people.
“They were a little disappointed we didn’t have more time to tell our story, so we had a little question and answer session,” she said. This included a couple of men at the bar who were interested in what was going on.
“One of the men who was so interested and watched with us said, ‘this is best thing that has happened to me in a very long time,’” she smiled.
That’s one of the things she took away from the experience.
“The way it affected other people has been fun,” she said, including another friend telling her she had been encouraged to connect with her school pen pal.
Another friend who is a clerk in Elmore County saw the show’s photo of one of the letters Ackerman had written to London. The back of it said SWALCAKWS.”
“That’s ‘sealed with a lick ‘cause a kiss won’t stick,’” laughed Kathy. “So, my friend said that’s going to be a new one for her on her letters to her nieces and nephews.”
Whatever happens with the prize money, she said, isn’t the important part of the story.
“The best part was getting to be with London. That was worth everything,” she smiled.
