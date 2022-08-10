An Adams Camp Family and Friends Reunion is set for Saturday, Aug. 20. 2 p.m. MST, at the Roakey Cabin. This is a potluck with live music by Dave, Joaquin and Verna. Meat, water and punch will be provided; bring one side dish per family. Bring your own beverages and chairs. There is room for camping. RSVP to Glenna at 208-315-2309.
