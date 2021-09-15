LEWISTON – Sixteen Lewis-Clark State College students have received more than $107,000 in total scholarships for the 2021-22 academic year from IdahoSTARS project.
Included is Samantha Adams of Harpster who received a part-time scholarship.
IdahoSTARS works to increase the qualifications of Idaho’s early care and education professionals through scholarships, training and targeted technical assistance for professionals who want to earn credentials, credits or degrees in early childhood. Achievement in early childhood education is recognized on the Early Childhood Education Pathway.
