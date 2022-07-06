GREENCREEK — St. Anthony’s Church volunteers were busy before the Fourth of July wrapping up a few things on the Greencreek Community Hall prior to the town’s Independence Day celebration.

Volunteers said they would be taking a break from hall work while people are busy haying.

The entrance pad on the building was poured and volunteers Dale and Brady finished out the inside of the hall where the new door is going. The door is to be installed by Douglas Doors. Volunteers Steven and John mounted the flagpole and hung flags on the power poles.

“Thanks to the big crew that showed up Friday morning to pour. Thanks to Chad, Dr. Tom Wonderlich, and Eric for finishing the concrete walkway and Brady for landscaping the front lawn,” a Facebook post read.

Work left to do on the hall addition includes placing tin above and below the new roof, finishing out the kiddie room/bar area, building and installing hand railing, building steps for the deck to access the lawn, installing the other 42” door near the kiddie shed, and finishing the ceiling of the new roof.

Those who would like to donate toward this project can do so at the Cottonwood Community Credit Union.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments