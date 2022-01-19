STILLWATER, Okla. — A total of 7,683 students were named to the 2021 fall semester honor roll at Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, including 3,410 students named to the president’s honor roll for earning an A grade in all their courses. Full-time undergraduate students who completed 12 or more hours with a grade point average of 4.00 made the president’s honor roll, and students with a grade point average of 3.50 or higher with no grade below a C made the dean’s honor roll.

Chase Adkison, graduate of Grangeville High School, made the dean’s honor roll. He is the son of David and Lisa Adkison of Grangeville.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments