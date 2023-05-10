STITES — Rich musical chords spill from the opened pipes that nearly reach the cathedral ceiling. Otis Kittle, a retired dentist, is sitting on the bench of his creation: a pipe organ.
“My sons and I built this organ,” Kittle, the son of an organ builder, said as easily as if talking about constructing a birdhouse.
But the fact is they built the console, made up of three keyboards, and the foot pedals, as well as the wind chests which control the sound to its 3,670 pipes. Most of the metal and wooden pipes, from very large down to those with the diameter of a pencil, came from the Mormon Tabernacle on Temple Square in Salt Lake City, Utah. Repairing organs as a hobby, Kittle obtained discarded pipes when they were replaced with new ones. His wife, Pat, is a retired music teacher herself.
Wanting to share their love for music, Otis and Pat Kittle are inviting the community to their residence at 317 Lamb Grade in Stites for “The Advent Hope Concert.” This free concert will be held on Sunday, May 14, at 4 p.m. All are welcome.
The pipe organ will be played by Peter Schuelt, a local musician. Other featured musicians will be the Deary Youth Bell Choir under the direction of Tom Hunt, the Mennonite Choir, the Brass Ensemble and the Kamiah Seventh-day Adventist Church Choir.
“After the stress and fear of the last several years, we want to share hope with the community,” Hunt said.
