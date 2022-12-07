GRANGEVILLE — Trinity Lutheran Church is holding mid-week Advent services which are set for tonight. Wednesday, Dec. 7, and Wednesday, Dec. 14. Supper is served at 5:30 p.m. with services at 7 p.m.

